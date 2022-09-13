Expanse Hits Market Cap of $225,736.27 (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Expanse has a total market cap of $225,736.27 and approximately $642.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.60 or 0.07604682 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

