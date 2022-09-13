Exeedme Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Exeedme has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $250,827.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exeedme’s official website is www.exeedme.com.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

