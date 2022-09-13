Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Evolus

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Evolus news, Director Robert Hayman bought 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at $400,472.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,772,018.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Evolus Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 179,111 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $601.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

