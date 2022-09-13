Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evil Coin has a market cap of $56,297.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

