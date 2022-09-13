Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Evergy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

