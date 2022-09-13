Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.
Everbridge Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of EVBG stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 8,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.69. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $164.49.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
