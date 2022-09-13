Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. 27,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,292. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $164.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Everbridge by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 2,380.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

