EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EUSP remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. EuroSite Power has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

