ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ESAB traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,678. ESAB has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. Research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

