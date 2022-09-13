Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.