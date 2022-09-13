Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Reduced by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,804 shares during the quarter. Equitable accounts for about 4.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.11% of Equitable worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

