Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

