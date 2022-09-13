EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $57.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.93.

EQT opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $108,505,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

