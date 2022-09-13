EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.49

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous final dividend of $0.47.
EQT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.
EQT Company Profile
