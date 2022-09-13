Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $199.10 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.20 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average of $214.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

About Elbit Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

