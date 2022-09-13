Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.

Elastic Stock Down 8.4 %

ESTC stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,680. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Elastic by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,921,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

