Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 15.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $85,949.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $85,949.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,623 shares of company stock worth $527,342 in the last ninety days. 37.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.