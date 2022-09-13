Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 15.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
