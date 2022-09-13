Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTXGet Rating)’s share price was down 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 15.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $85,949.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $85,949.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,623 shares of company stock worth $527,342 in the last ninety days. 37.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

