Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 355.5% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Stock Up 0.7 %

About Edap Tms

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,657. The company has a market capitalization of $276.13 million, a P/E ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

