EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,650 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.18. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 85.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

