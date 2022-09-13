DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 73,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,333. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $188,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

