DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 73,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,333. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
