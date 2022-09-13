DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DTF stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

