DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of DTF stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
