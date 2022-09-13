Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Reduced by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $247,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $247,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

