Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.8 %

DRUNF traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

