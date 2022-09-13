DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DBL opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

