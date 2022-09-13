DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
NYSE DBL opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
