Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Reduced by Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,171 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 8.1% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 5.74% of Domino’s Pizza worth $841,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,150,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.76.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ stock traded down $12.17 on Tuesday, reaching $352.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,363. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

