Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.50. 2,797,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.