DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOCU. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DocuSign from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 391.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.