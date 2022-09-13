Doctors Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,899.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $972,905.48 and $12,899.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

