DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 699,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DocGo Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the first quarter worth $96,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

