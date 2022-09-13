DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 699,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
DocGo Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.