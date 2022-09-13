Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Up 1.8%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.41. 4,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Work From Home ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

