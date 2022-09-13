Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $81.20

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.20, but opened at $83.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 7,387 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 8.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
