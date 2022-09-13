Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $81.20

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.20, but opened at $83.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 7,387 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 8.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.