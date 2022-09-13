DigixDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $130.93 or 0.00630187 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $9.67 million and $21.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,776.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00064873 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00074875 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,874 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

