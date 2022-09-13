DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $46.10

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.10, but opened at $43.22. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 9,057 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,384 shares of company stock worth $1,002,595 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 7.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

