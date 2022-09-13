DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $46.10

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.10, but opened at $43.22. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 9,057 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,384 shares of company stock worth $1,002,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DigitalOcean by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

