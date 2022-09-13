Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $90,500.18 and $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00300189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002416 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,519,848 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.