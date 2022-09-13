DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $4.18 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

