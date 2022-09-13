Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 7.9%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 11,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,827,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 9.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
