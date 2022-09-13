Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. 114,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

