DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.68

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2645627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.21%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 326,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in DHT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

