DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,557. DHI Group has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a PE ratio of 619.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

