DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
NYSE DHX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,557. DHI Group has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a PE ratio of 619.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
