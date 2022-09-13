DGPayment (DGP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $388,200.93

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One DGPayment coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DGPayment has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. DGPayment has a total market cap of $388,200.93 and approximately $939,533.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment’s launch date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

