dFuture (DFT) Tops One Day Volume of $16,156.00

dFuture (DFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One dFuture coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the dollar. dFuture has a market cap of $4,673.03 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029580 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002451 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dFuture Coin Profile

dFuture is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.