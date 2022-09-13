Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Raised to €29.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €29.50 ($30.10) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTEGY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.