Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DTE opened at €19.38 ($19.78) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.84 and a 200-day moving average of €18.02. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

