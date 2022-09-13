Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,581. The company has a market cap of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.59.
About Destiny Media Technologies
