Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,581. The company has a market cap of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Rating)

Read More

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.