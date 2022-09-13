Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 38,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 76,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Further Reading

