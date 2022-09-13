Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 11.3%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shares were up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 162,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 245,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 17.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of C$68.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

About Defiance Silver

(Get Rating)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.