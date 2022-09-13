Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLCA. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 207.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 981,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 662,185 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 880,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 754,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 106,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,255. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

