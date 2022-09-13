Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR) to Issue $0.88 Dividend

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Dayton & Michigan Railroad Price Performance
Shares of OTC:DMRR remained flat at $35.00 during trading on Tuesday. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04.
