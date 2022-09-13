Davidson Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.40. 90,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

